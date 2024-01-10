Watch CBS News

White House on Austin failing to disclose cancer diagnosis, hospitalization: "Not optimal"

Republicans are calling for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's resignation, but the Biden administration says he will remain at his post for the remainder of the president's term. Last week, Austin was hospitalized in intensive care for an infection related to prostate cancer surgery without telling President Biden and other top officials for days. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.
