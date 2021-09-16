White House offers call with doctors after Nicki Minaj posts vaccine misinformation on Twitter Earlier this week, rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting backlash from doctors and governments around the world. Now the White House is offering to connect her with doctors to discuss the vaccine. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discusses how this situation came to be, then talks with CBSN anchor Lana Zak about President Biden's economic agenda.