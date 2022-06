White House moves to curb growing monkeypox threat: CBS News Flash June 29, 2022 The administration plans to send out nearly 300,00 monkeypox vaccines, initially focusing on those most at-risk. An FDA panel of experts backed a new mix for the COVID vaccine for fall targeting that targets the Omicron variant. And carbon monoxide is being blamed for the deaths of three U.S. tourists at a Bahamas resort last month.