White House looks to scale back massive social spending bill President Biden and congressional Democrats are trying to hammer out an agreement on a reduced price tag for Mr. Biden's social spending bill with the new target being between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion. Meanwhile, the White House unveiled its plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 in anticipation of authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to discuss.