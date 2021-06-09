Live

White House looks to bipartisan group to pick up work on infrastructure after ending talks with GOP senators

After ending infrastructure negotiations with Republicans on Tuesday, the White House encouraged a bipartisan group of senators to continue their work on an alternative proposal. Politico reporter Maya King and Axios race and justice reporter Russell Contreras join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on what comes next. They also discuss a comprehensive report on the January 6 Capitol riot that largely omitted any role played by former President Trump.
