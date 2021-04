White House isn't ruling out U.S. involvement in Yemen Yemen has become a major front in the battle between the main factions of Islam. Saudi Arabia has evacuated dozens of foreign and Saudi diplomats from the port city of Aden in Southern Yemen, and the UN has evacuated staff from Sanaa, the capital. President Obama spoke on the phone with the King of Sunni Saudi Arabia, which is conducting air attacks on Shiite rebels in Yemen. Julianna Goldman reports on the chaos.