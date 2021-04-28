Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump's travel ban blocked again - now what?

President Trump's second travel ban was blocked by a federal court in Hawaii hours before it was to go into effect. A federal judge in Maryland also ruled against the ban on the day it was supposed to take effect. CBS News' Jan Crawford reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.