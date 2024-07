White House grilled over Parkinson's specialist visits with Biden doctor Ten days after President Biden's disastrous debate performance, CBS News has learned a Parkinson's specialist from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center visited the White House at least eight times times over the last year. The president's spokesman says Biden's examinations have "found no sign of Parkinson's, and he is not being treated for it." Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House on Biden's critical week ahead.