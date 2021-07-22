White House faces questions over masking, response to COVID-19 misinformation The White House is meeting with health experts and considering whether guidelines may need to be updated in light of rising COVID-19 cases. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Washington Post national political reporter Eugene Scott, and Insider political reporter Oma Seddiq join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that plus the pressure on leaders to combat COVID misinformation, and the new timeline for a bipartisan infrastructure deal.