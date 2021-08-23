White House expedites evacuations out of Afghanistan as August 31 withdrawal deadline approaches The Pentagon has deployed military helicopters and American troops outside of Kabul's airport to help evacuate stranded Americans and Afghan allies. President Biden is now considering extending his August 31 withdrawal deadline. But as CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports, the Taliban is threatening the U.S. not to delay the withdrawal. Cordes joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on what this means for the mission ahead.