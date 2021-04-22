Live

White House email hack apparently reveals details on first lady, VP, Clinton

The FBI is looking into a cyber breach that apparently exposed sensitive information about first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. Thousands of emails were posted online from the personal email account of a former White House contractor. The posts reveal details including what appears to be a scanned image of Mrs. Obama's passport. Margaret Brennan reports on the administration's response.
