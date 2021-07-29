White House economic adviser discusses bipartisan infrastructure deal and economic growth President Biden is touting the bipartisan infrastructure deal being advanced by the Senate as an indicator America can "do big things." Senators voted to begin debating the $1 trillion spending package after months of negotiations. Jared Bernstein, who is on the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joined CBSN to discuss what this means for Mr. Biden's agenda and the country, and he also discussed the latest GDP report.