White House downplaying Biden comments on Israel as Gaza civilians struggle to survive President Biden told a fundraiser this week Israel is starting to lose international support due to "indiscriminate bombing." The White House is trying to downplay those comments. CBS News' Weijia Jiang has more on the fallout from Biden's comments and Charlie D'Agata reports on the situation in Gaza, where civilians seeking food and refuge from Israel's bombs are now also struggling with harsh weather.