W.H. deputy press secretary on Trump's decision to fire Comey White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss FBI director James Comey's firing and address calls for a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. election. Huckabee stands by her claim that rank-and-file staff of the FBI had lost confidence in Comey despite some bureau agents taking issue with the statement.