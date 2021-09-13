White House defends new vaccine mandates as GOP leaders threaten legal action The White House is defending President Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandates as several Republican leaders threaten to take legal action against the administration over its renewed push to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden is traveling west to campaign for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom before the last day to vote in the state's recall election and to visit areas damaged by wildfires. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss.