Live

Watch CBSN Live

White House celebrates dance legend Alvin Ailey

Alvin Ailey brought dance to the people. Now 25 years after his death, he will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. Vinita Nair reports on how he earned the honor.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.