White House calls for Israel to scale back offensive, 100 days into war with Hamas The war between Israel and Hamas has now gone beyond 100 days and Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says over 24,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war. CBS News has not verified those figures. The White House says that now is the right time for Israel to scale back its military offensive in Gaza. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more.