White House cheers Brittney Griner's return, reacts to Kyrsten Sinema leaving Democratic Party Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. after Russia released her in a prisoner swap. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero with more on Griner's return, President Biden's conversation with Paul Whelan's family, and how the administration is reacting to Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.