White House announces new policy for federal workers In an address to the nation on Thursday, President Biden announced new incentives to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated. He called on states to use surplus COVID relief funds to gift $100 dollars to every newly vaccinated American and announced a new policy for federal workers that requires the unvaccinated to consent to mandatory masking and regular COVID tests. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on the political backlash. Later, Axios political reporter Sarah Mucha and Washington Post congressional reporter Mike Debonis discuss the battle over masking on Capitol Hill, and the latest on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.