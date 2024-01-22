White House announces new actions on reproductive rights, 51 years after Roe v. Wade ruling The Biden administration announced new actions Monday aimed at strengthening access to contraception and protecting access to medication abortion with President Biden also convening a task force on the issue. It's been 51 years to the day since the Roe v. Wade ruling, which established the right to an abortion. The Supreme Court overturned that precedent in 2022. Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan, of Virginia, joined CBS News to discuss the new actions.