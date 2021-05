White House advisers Gary Cohn and H.R. McMaster on Kushner controversy Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, national security adviser, and Gary D. Cohn, national economics adviser, refused to comment on the controversy around Jared Kushner. Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has become a focus of the investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump associates. CBSN's Reena Ninan has the latest.