White Helmets volunteer discusses recovery efforts in Syria The death toll is climbing in Syria and Turkey, one week after deadly earthquakes hit both countries. At least 36,000 are dead, thousands more are still unaccounted for as rescue crews sift through the rubble in search of survivors. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more about the recovery efforts and then White Helmets volunteer Ismail Alabdullah, who is aiding in the search and rescue efforts on the ground in Syria, joins CBS News for more.