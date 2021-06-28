“White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo on new book "Nice Racism" New York Times best-selling Author Robin DiAngelo is calling on White Americans to address the subtle ways she says they cause racial harm every day. First on “CBS This Morning,” Robin DiAngelo joins to discuss her new book "Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm" and the ways in which subtle racism is more harmful than overt racism. She'll give examples from her own life and offer guidance to viewers on how to address the "nice racism" they perpetuate daily.