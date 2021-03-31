Live

White and gold? Or blue and black?

By now, you either think the dress is blue and black or white and gold. And although there is a definitive answer, the debate continues to engross the Internet. Jericka Duncan reports on how an innocuous photograph became a huge viral sensation.
