Whistleblower: Facebook dissolved department focused on misinformation and elections after 2020 vote Frances Haugen told Scott Pelley that weeks after the 2020 election, Facebook dissolved a department called Civic Integrity which worked on risks to elections including misinformation. She said, “It was the moment where I was like, ‘I don't trust that they're willing to actually invest what needs to be invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous.’”