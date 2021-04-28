Live

Watch CBSN Live

Northeast braces for up to two feet of snow

Blizzard warnings stretch from the coastline of New Jersey up to Connecticut, and much of the northeast is bracing for what figures to be the biggest snowstorm this winter. CBS Boston meteorologist Danielle Niles has the latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.