Live

Watch CBSN Live

Where to travel with your family this fall

As summer turns to fall, many are trying to squeeze in a seasonal getaway. Travel & Leisure magazine's travel director, Jacqueline Gifford, joins CBSN to discuss some last minute excursions for your family.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.