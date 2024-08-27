Where things stand in the Middle East after Israeli hostage rescue with cease-fire talks ongoing Israel says it's rescued another one of the hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, but the country remains under threat from Iran and its proxies after exchanging strikes with Hezbollah over the weekend. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports on the hostage rescue and ongoing cease-fire talks surrounding the war in Gaza. And Mark Cancian, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joined CBS News to discuss the presence of American military in the region and the risk of wider war there.