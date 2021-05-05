Live

Where is Hurricane Irma Headed?

Hurricane Irma is larger than the state of Texas and heading toward Florida. This storm is larger than Hurricane Andrew, which hit Florida 25 years ago. CBS News weather producer David Parkinson joins CBSN to discuss.
