Where Harris and Trump are focusing campaign efforts

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both traveling through battleground states this week. The Harris campaign officially launched its "fighting for reproductive freedom" bus tour Tuesday in Florida. Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to address a Fraternal Order of Police event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News campaign reporter Aaron Navarro have more.
