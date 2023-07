Where DeSantis stands in 2024 GOP field amid campaign layoffs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is shedding more than a third of his campaign staff. The move comes as DeSantis lags behind former President Donald Trump in national and early-state primary polls. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns and Fin Gómez join "America Decides" to examine DeSantis' ranking in the 2024 GOP field and other developments in the race.