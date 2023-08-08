Where 2024 campaigns stand 2 weeks ahead of first GOP debate President Biden and former President Donald Trump were on the campaign trail Tuesday night, making their pitch to voters. Plus, former Vice President Mike Pence announced he has qualified for the GOP presidential debate, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced his campaign manager amid a month-long reset. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns and Fin Gómez break down the state of the 2024 presidential field ahead of the first GOP debate in two weeks.