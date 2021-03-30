Live

When will gas prices be back over $2.00/gallon?

Gas prices have been going up for 8 straight days. Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information service says since price chages are cyclical, it's likely that they'll continue to rise until early May.
