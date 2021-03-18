Live

When should you use violence to defend yourself?

Self-defense expert Tim Larkin, author of the book "Survive the Unthinkable," weighs in on how to tell when violence is the only option to defend yourself, and whether George Zimmerman and Michael Dunn could have taken different paths.
