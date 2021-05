When pilots go from rehab to the cockpit A drinking problem is not necessarily the end of a pilot's career. In fact, for decades the FAA has been quietly sending pilots diagnosed as substance abusers back to work. It's called the Human Intervention Motivation Study (or HIMS). And, before you panic, consider this: it's one of the most successful rehab programs ever, and is drawing interest for dealing with substance abuse in other industries as well. Tony Dokoupil reports.