When Old Glory was turned into a weapon In April 1976, as Boston was mired in demonstrations over busing to desegregate public schools, a Black Yale-educated lawyer was assaulted by a group of whites, including one man wielding an American flag. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Stanley Forman, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his photo capturing the attack, and with the victim, lawyer Ted Landsmark, about the flag, as an aspirational symbol, or a weapon.