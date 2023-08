When he went blind, he worried he couldn't be there for his daughter. Now, they work together. When Calvin Echevarria started losing his vision, he was worried he wouldn't be able to be there for his daughter. Since then, he's found a job at Lighthouse Works in Orlando, a company that provides jobs for the blind and visually impaired. And not only is he able to provide for his daughter, he's her mentor, because she works at Lighthouse Works, too.