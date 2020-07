When COVID-19 cut off supplies to a remote Alaska town, a hometown hero stepped up When a remote Alaska town's ferry shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, Toshua Parker, owner of the town's only grocery store, stepped up to transport supplies. He makes a 14-hour trip weekly. Parker doesn't hike up prices in his store, despite the extra costs to him. Dana Jacobson reports on this story of neighbors looking after neighbors during the pandemic.