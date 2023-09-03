When America's politics turn ugly Historian Jon Grinspan, a curator at the Smithsonian Institution, has studied how intense partisanship in the 19th century was driven by people feeling isolated, their lives unstable, feeding an aggressive, even violent political discourse. He talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about his book, "The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915," and how our nation's ugly trends in politics have returned, from partisan news to the white supremacists' march in Charlottesville and the January 6 insurrection. (Originally broadcast October 16, 2022.)