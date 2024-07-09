Watch CBS News

Wheel falls off United plane just after takeoff from LAX

A wheel fell off a Boeing 757 plane Monday just after a United Airlines flight took off from Los Angeles. It's the second time that has happened to a United Airlines plane this year. The flight touched down safely at its destination in Denver.
