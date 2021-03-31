Live

WhatsApp users may be spied on by hackers

Hackers have reportedly figured out how to bypass privacy settings on messaging app "WhatsApp." CNET senior editor Jeff Bakalar joins CBSN with more on how hackers can be reading your private messages.
