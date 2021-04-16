WhatsApp rolls out encryption across all platforms The battle between the FBI and Apple over unlocking the San Bernardino killer’s iPhone may be over, but the fight over encryption has just been dramatically ramped up. WhatsApp -- an online messaging service with over a billion users -- just added end-to-end encryption of all its services, including messages, phone calls, photos and videos. Wired magazine got an exclusive interview with WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum and Brian Acton. Wired’s editor at large Jason Tanz joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to explain how the encryption works and its implications.