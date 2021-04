What's upcoming in 2015 NFL season and "deflategate" impact The 2015 NFL season begins Thursday as Superbowl champion New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the "deflategate" controversy still hovers over Patriots' Tom Brady. Just a week ago, a judge tossed out the league’s four-game suspension against the superstar quarterback. CBS Sports NFL analyst and former Steelers coach Bill Cowher joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming season.