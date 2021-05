What's Uber's strategy in trade secrets trial with Google's Waymo? Uber is defending itself this week in a California courtroom over its development of self-driving technology. The Google-owned company Waymo is accusing the ride-sharing giant of stealing trade secrets to create its self-driving cars. Wired editor-in-chief and CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what we learned from Monday's opening arguments and why Google is going after Uber.