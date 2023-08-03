Watch CBS News

What's next for Trump after Jan. 6 arraignment?

A historic day in Washington, D.C., Thursday where former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from the special counsel's investigation into Jan. 6. CBS News political director Fin Gómez examines what happens next.
