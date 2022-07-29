Watch CBS News

Democrats focus on bill to reduce deficit, fund health care and fight climate change

A vote on the Senate's Inflation Reduction Act could come as early as next week. While the last-minute bill covers a lot of ground, many of the Democrats' top priorities fell to the wayside during secret negotiations between Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined Vladimir Duthiers and Christina Ruffini to discuss what's in, what's out and what's next for the legislation.
