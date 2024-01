What's next for Republicans, Democrats after New Hampshire? Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N Nikki Haley will push on to South Carolina, her home state, after placing second behind Former President Donald Trump in the New Hampshire primary. Meanwhile, President Biden is looking ahead to the general election. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Kristian Ramos join CBS News with their take on this next phase of the 2024 presidential elections.