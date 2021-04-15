Live

What's next for Obama after his presidency?

January 2017 will be President Obama's last month in office. And already, it appears he may have a plan for what he'll do once he vacates the Oval Office. CBSN's Meg Oliver and Kristine Johnson have more.
