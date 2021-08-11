What's next for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after resigning? New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made a stunning announcement that he would be stepping down in two weeks. The move came after a scathing report from the state's attorney general detailing allegations of sexual harassment from 11 women, which Cuomo continues to deny. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on Cuomo's resignation, and CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined CBSN to discuss what comes next for the governor.