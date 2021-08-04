What's next for Governor Andrew Cuomo after sexual harassment investigation? An investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has sparked growing calls for his resignation. Authorities said the governor sexually harassed 11 women, retaliated against one accuser and created a hostile work environment. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on the investigation's findings, and CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined CBSN to discuss what comes next for the governor.